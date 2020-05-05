EA is moving ahead with its E3-adjacent event this year as a completely digital showcase. EA Play Live 2020 will take place on June 11 beginning at 7:00 p.m. There’s no schedule for it yet, but EA says the livestream will include world premiers and other news.
