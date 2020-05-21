EA Is Releasing Command & Conquer And Red Alert's Source Code

How The Makers Of Mafia 3 Lost Their Way

We’re all very used to seeing modern games ignore or even remove mod support, so it’s nice to see that EA of all publishers is going the extra mile for the modding community with the upcoming re-releases of the original Command & Conquer and Red Alert.

In a post on the project’s Reddit page, producer Jim Vessella has announced that alongside the remastered games themselves, EA will also be “releasing the TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code under the GPL version 3.0 licence.”

The move was made in conjunction with the game’s decades-old mod community, and will let them “design maps, create custom units, replace art, alter gameplay logic, and edit data.” Some of them have even been given a head start by EA ahead of the game’s release, so there should be stuff ready to download and try when everyone else gets to play next month.

It’s a very cool move by EA, and one that they should definitely now do with SimCity 4 as well.

