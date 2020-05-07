EA's Shipping 14 Games Between Now And Next April

We're not getting a new Battlefield or Battlefront until next year sometime, but before EA's financial year closes, the company apparently still has a massive boatload of games to sell.

Despite protestations about the publisher's slightly dry lineup for the coming holidays and next-gen console launches, EA has told investors that they will launch "14 new titles to play this fiscal year". Some of those have already been announced, like Command & Conquer: Remastered, as well as the usual slate of sports titles in a new FIFA, NHL and Madden.

But without Battlefield, what could the others be? According to the official transcript of the quarterly earnings call, one of the titles will be an "unannounced sports title". EA will also ship at least three games "drawing on the breadth of our IP" on console and PC, not including Command & Conquer Remastered:

That includes 4 new EA SPORTS titles, FIFA, Madden, NHL and 1 more unannounced sports title, all of which deliver on the mix of creativity, authenticity and quality that sets EA SPORTS apart. EA SPORTS will also lead for us on the next-generation consoles this year, and we're excited to share more about the breakthroughs in those experiences soon. Our FY '21 plans also include 4 more games drawing on the breadth of our IP from Command & Conquer Remastered to unannounced games for console and PC. We'll have more games from indie developers launching this year through EA partners and 2 new mobile titles leveraging top IP that will bring to players worldwide.

The unannounced games don't include ones that have been revealed, namely the Medal of Honor VR game from Respawn or the Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch port. There's been some strong rumours of late that one of the unannounced games could be a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster, which Venturebeat is supremely confident in reporting.

As for the unannounced sports game, it's definitely not the NCAA franchise, even though Andrew Wilson told Bloomberg how fans email him every day begging him to bring back the NCAA football games. NBA Live has been sitting on ice for ages, but when asked directly about basketball, Wilson said the following:

With respect to NBA Live, nothing more to announce at this time other than I would also tell you we have a great relationship with the NBA. We've been partners with them for a very long time. I've personally spent time with the NBA at the most senior levels talking about innovative new ways to deliver new interactive content to NBA fans that maybe aren't engaging in games today. And we'll have more to share on that in the coming months.

That sounds like a new UFC title is probably more likely than NBA Live at this point, given the troubles EA has had with the franchise over the last couple of years. EA also plans to bring its Origin Access subscription offering to Steam, and Apex Legends was still on track for a mobile launch sometime this year.

So out of the 14 games EA has planned, here's the ones that are announced:

FIFA 21

Madden 21

NHL 21

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Command & Conquer Remastered

Medal of Honor VR

"Unannounced" sports game

You can probably include Apex Legends Mobile in that list, depending on how development goes, and the Mass Effect remaster (or whatever remake EA has planned in the works). The question is: what else is EA publishing between now and April? And, more interestingly, if you were EA, what games would you want to remaster?