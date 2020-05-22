Log in / Sign up

Elder Scrolls Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

Terrace House: Aloha State Is Actually Good

Tips For Playing Valorant

Elder Scrolls Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

⋅ Filed to: 

If you ever get locked up in an Elder Scrolls game, you probably want to get out of there as quickly as possible. But like, sometimes, you don’t have to. You can just stay there. Forever.

Like longtime superfans The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages here:

To put it in more digestible numbers, 225001 days in prison equals 616 years.

In addition to most of his skills disappearing, it also means this chap has sat in his cell while the Oblivion gates are closed and Mehrunes Dagon defeated. But he’s also been chilling while everything from Skyrim, set 200 years after Oblivion, takes place as well.

It’s not the worst plan. It’s dangerous outside!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

ferociouslysteph safety-advisory-council streaming twitch

Twitch's Safety Advisory Council Rollout Has Been A Disaster

Last week, Twitch announced a new Safety Advisory Council intended to provide input on some of Twitch’s most pernicious issues, including work-life balance, safety and moderation, and protection of marginalised groups. The council is made up of social media experts as well as a small handful of streamers. One of those streamers, Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr, almost immediately became the focal point of Twitch’s latest controversy—and a whole mess of harassment.
g2a

Shady Key Reseller G2A Fucks Up Spectacularly

Last year, G2A—a supremely suspect grey market seller of PC games—offered to pay studios 10x the cost of their games if it was found to be selling stolen keys. Only one company took them up on the offer, and whaddya know, it turns out G2A was selling a bunch of stolen keys.