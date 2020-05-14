Epic Unveils A Graphics Demo 'Running On PS5'

Epic Games gave us our first look at games running on PS5 during today’s Summer Game Fest livestream with an Unreal Engine demo running on Sony’s next-gen console.
Here’s the full tech demo:
Epic Games gave us our first look at games running on PS5 during today’s Summer Game Fest livestream with an Unreal Engine demo running on Sony’s next-gen console.
Here’s the full tech demo:
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink