Even Coronavirus Covid-19 Cannot Stop Cosplay

Last month, Kotaku posted what it thought could be this year’s last cosplay gallery. For an in-person show, that’s probably true! This spring’s Comiket, always a big cosplay draw, was cancelled. However, the show was reborn in an online iteration, with cosplayers doing their thing even while in quarantine.

Comiket (Comic Market) is the largest fan convention on Earth, with around 750,000 people attending last December’s Comiket.

This autumn’s virtual Comiket has been dubbed “Air Comiket,” with the event even recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Others set up booths at home.

Folks dressed up at home and posted each day the Air Comiket ran—just as they’d only cosplay on some of the days the actual Comiket was held. Their participation, enthusiasm, and cosplays are appreciated.

Check out some of the best cosplay published under the #エアコミケ (“Air Comiket”) hashtag.