Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The Many Things We've Learned About Assassin's Creed Valhalla

This Week In Games: Shark RPG Time

Fallout: New Vegas' Fan Remake Is Coming Along Nicely

Fallout 4: New Vegas is a very ambitious mod that’s not just trying to recreate New Vegas inside Fallout 4, but is having to re-record every line of dialogue as well. That would be enough work to kill 99% of fan projects, but these guys are still plugging away.

This new video shows some of the progress they’ve been making. The voice acting is great!

If you’re wondering just how much better it looks than (and how close it sounds to) the original,let’s travel back to 2010:

Of course, having one short dialogue sequence completed doesn’t speak to how close they are to finishing the rest of the game, but sometimes with big mods like these it’s just nice to get some proof of life from time to time.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

before-you-start feature grand-theft-auto gta gta-v

Tips For Playing GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is a very good game. It's also really large and complex. Tons of things to do. Many sights to see. Lots of options. Think of it as a vacation. Can we give you some advice? Here are some tips for getting the most of out of GTA V. No spoilers, just some tips to make your play time as pleasant as possible.
apple area-f2 feature google lawsuit rainbow-six-siege ubisoft

Ubisoft Sues Google And Apple Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone [Update]

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Area F2, a free-to-play shooter on the Google Play and Apple App Store that appears to be a clone of their successful game, Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is now suing to remove the game from the popular mobile app marketplaces.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles