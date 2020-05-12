Fanatical currently has over 1,600 PC games on sale. That's a lot to dig through — but we've done the work for you. From Civilization VI for $21.18 to indie hit Indivisible for $39.21, here's the best deals from Fanatical's May Madness Sale.
- Absolver - $10.73
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - $29.11
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $27.88
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition - $32.63
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $43.36
- Civilization VI - $21.18
- Civilization V - $7.49
- CODE VEIN - $51.29
- Conan Exiles - $28.47
- Control - $59.97
- Dark Souls: Remastered - $20.70
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition - $6.74
- Death end re;Quest - $22.78
- Disgaea 5 Complete - $29.94
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse - $10.89
- Enter the Gungeon - $10.75
- GRIS - $11.97
- Hotline Miami - $3.62
- Indivisible - $39.21
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $32.68
- Katana ZERO - $14.40
- Life is Strange: Season One - $5.50
- Life is Strange 2 - $29.97
- Little Nightmares - $9.35
- Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition - $6.55
- Metro REDUX Bundle - $10.78
- Monopoly Plus - $8.49
- My Friend Pedro - $17.37
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $6.74
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $45.29
- Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom: The Prince's Edition - $34.87
- Observer - $10.24
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition - $21.47
- PAYDAY 2 - $1.45
- Pikuniku - $9.25
- Project CARS - $7.49
- Reigns: Her Majesty - $2.25
- Ruiner - $7.23
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package - $4.91
- Saints Row IV - $4.91
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition - $2.69
- SoulCalibur VI Deluxe Edition - $29.30
- Tekken 7 - $14.41
- The Messenger - $14.47
- The Red Strings Club - $12.24
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $10.75
- The Talos Principle - $11.38
- Tropico 6 - $45.46
Fanatical is also currently offering a range of great bundles worth checking out.
- Platinum Collection (Includes 3 games of your choice including Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Sleeping Dogs and more) - $16.99
- Sanctuary Bundle (The Walking Dead S1-2, Michonne, This War of Mine and more) - $7.65
- Dollar Discovery Bundle (contains $60 worth of short indie games) - $1.65
- Dotemu Classics Bundle (Includes Double Dragon Trilogy, Sanitarium and more) - $3.05
- Hidden Object Pick and Mix (Includes 15 hidden object games of your choice) - $6.39
