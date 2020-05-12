Log in / Sign up

Filed to: 
pc game deals fanatical

Fanatical currently has over 1,600 PC games on sale. That's a lot to dig through — but we've done the work for you. From Civilization VI for $21.18 to indie hit Indivisible for $39.21, here's the best deals from Fanatical's May Madness Sale.

Fanatical is also currently offering a range of great bundles worth checking out.

Is there anything here that catches your eye?

Indivisible Is Overwhelming In The Best Way

Fifteen hours into Indivisible, the long-awaited action role-playing game from Skullgirls creator Lab Zero, I’m still meeting new playable characters and discovering new ways to explore its gorgeous 2D world. I’m overwhelmed every time I play, and I love it.

Read more

Let's Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

How do you separate greatness? You can only try. And remember that hexes &gt; grids. In this latest instalment of Pecking Order, I’m going to be choosing between some of my favourite, and most-played games of all time.

Read more

