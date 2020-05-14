The Australian Who Brought MicroProse Back From The Dead

Epic Unveils A Graphics Demo 'Running On PS5'

I Despise Joy Con Drift, But I'm Learning To Live With It

First Details About Evo's Online Fighting Game Tournament

Screenshot: Evo

As Kotaku previously reported, this year’s in-person Evo in Las Vegas, Nevada has been cancelled. In its place, an online version will be held over the course of five weekends. 

The original, official line-up doesn’t appear to make the jump to the online tournament: both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 do not appear in the teaser clip for Evo Online. 

Evo Online, however, will host four open online tournaments for Mortal Kombat II: Aftermath, Killer Instinct, Them’s Fightin’ Herds, and Skullgirls 2nd Encore.

The dates for Evo Online are July 4th to 5th, July 11th to 12th, July 18th to 19th, July 25th to 26th, and July 31th to August 2nd. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

60fps assassins-creed-valhalla feature fps microsoft ubisoft tag-xbox xbox-series-x

The Xbox Series X Has 60 FPS As 'Standard', But It's Not Guaranteed

After Ubisoft confirmed today that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run on the Xbox Series X at a minimum of only 30 frames-per-second, people are starting to wonder just exactly what they can expect from Microsoft’s new gaming console. The answer is not constant 60 fps gaming.
au epic-games-store tony-hawk-pro-skater tony-hawk-pro-skater-2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Will Be An Epic Games Exclusive

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is finally being remastered. But if you're looking to play the game on PC, you'll have to pick up the game through the Epic Store, as per Activision's release this morning.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles