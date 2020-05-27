Following Hana Kimura's Death, Production On Terrace House Has Stopped

EB Games Has Some Killer Deals On Switch Games Right Now

Today, the official website for Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, the latest season of the popular reality show, announced that production was ending.

The announcement started with deep condolences for the death of housemate Hana Kimura. “We would also like to offer deep condolences to the members of her bereaved family.”

“In addition,” the announcement continued, “regarding Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, we have decided to suspend production.” The announcement added that the show was taking what had happened very seriously.

In related news, there is an unconfirmed report on Yahoo! News Japan that the show’s creators apparently had a “storyline” for the show. The article also claims that the housemates did not really live together.

