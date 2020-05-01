1998 Was An Incredible Year For Games

Streets Of Rage 4: The Kotaku Review

Games I Will Never Play Again: Monopoly

Former Battlefield Devs' Intriguing Monster Game Put On Indefinite Hold

Screenshot: The Outsiders, Darkborn

Announced in 2016 as Project Wight, Darkborn is a game in which players control a monster whose species has been hunted to near-extinction by humans. Today Swedish game studio The Outsiders announced development on Darkborn has been halted indefinitely.

Inspired by John Carpenter’s Grendel, a retelling of the old English poem Beowulf from the monster’s point of view, Darkborn tells the story of a young monster’s quest for survival in a hostile world, following its oddly-adorable protagonist as it grows and develops into a worthy beast. Kotaku’s Heather Alexandra spoke about the game with The Outsiders founders, former Battlefield developers Ben Cousins and David Goldfarb, back when it was still called Project Wight.

Now, after four years in development, work on Darkborn has been halted. The dev studio announced the unfortunate news this morning via Twitter. Though the studio may return to the project one day, for now Darkborn is no longer a going concern.

Though development on Darkborn has stopped, The Outsiders’ message ends with the news that they’ve been working on something else. “On something new. Something awesome. Something we really love.”

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

crunch development-hell kotaku-longreads naughty-dog sony the-last-of-us the-last-of-us-2 uncharted

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last

One Friday night in February, some artists at the video game studio Naughty Dog were working on their latest game when they heard a crash. A large metal pipe had fallen from above them and landed right next to their desks. If it had dropped a few feet closer, the consequences might have been dire. It was late, past 9 p.m., and the construction workers above had perhaps recklessly assumed that nobody was there. But at Naughty Dog, people were always there.
1998 au feature

1998 Was An Incredible Year For Games

When people say the '90s was the golden age of gaming, they do so with good reason. Especially if you were playing in '98.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles