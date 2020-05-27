All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

No Man's Sky Coming To Xbox Game Pass And Windows PC In June

The PlayStation Store Has Bargains On DayZ, The Sims 4, Borderlands 3 And More

Fortnite Winner Caught Cheating, Stripped Of Prize Money

Sekosama, the winner of the Asian leg of the The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS), has been suspended from the game and had his prize money taken away after he was caught “teaming”, a co-operative act that’s banned in competitive play.

The Japanese player has lost his $US15,000 ($22,561) winnings, and will also serve a 14-day suspension. As Dexerto report, the benefits he gained from “teaming” were substantial, as “Sekosama’s ‘teammate’ would loot health packs and other important items, before leaving them in hidden spots for him to collect. In other instances, he would feed the kill to Sekosama, giving him an elimination point as well as the items.”

Skyrim Grandma Is Taking A Break Because Of Internet Arseholes

Skyrim Grandma, aka Shirley Curry, is one of the most pure, honest and wholesome video game streamers around. It is absolutely heart-breaking to learn, then, that she’s had to make a new video specifically for the people who cannot stop upsetting her.
All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.

