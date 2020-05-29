Fortnite's Next Season Has Been Delayed A Week

Fortnite’s upcoming season was set to start June 4. In a post today, Epic Games delayed Season 3 to June 11. This weekend’s season-ending event has also been moved, to next Saturday, June 6.
“In an effort to get everything ready for Chapter 2 - Season 3, we’re extending Season 2 by one week,” Epic wrote. “The new launch day of Season 3 will be Thursday, June 11. Also make sure to check out a one-time-only live event called The Device, now scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM ET.”
Buildup to the end of the season kicked off in earnest this week, with tweaks to the size of the storm and a countdown clock appearing in character Midas’ room that was counting down to this weekend. Players have been speculating (and data-mining) that the event will involve the NPC stronghold The Agency and the deadly device Midas has been building all season. Rumours about what Fortnite’s Season 3 will bring abound, including theories that the map will be covered in water.
We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out. I’m pretty much over this season now that I finally got the butch cat skin, but I’m always down for more time to do challenges.
