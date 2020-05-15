Four More Games Added To Nintendo's Switch Online Library

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is finally being remastered. But if you're looking to play the game on PC, you'll have to pick up the game through the Epic Store, as per Activision's release this morning.
Back when this era of social distancing began two months and also an incalculable number of years ago, I was playing Dragon Quest XI on my Switch. I noticed that, every once in a while, my character would take a few steps forward or turn slightly of his own accord. I’d read the horror stories, so I immediately knew what I was dealing with: that dreaded joy killer, Joy Con drift. Really though, it wasn’t so bad. I decided I’d learn to live with it. That was a mistake.
Well, at least we know they're still supporting it, that's a good sign. Wouldn't be surprised to see something big drop on it now some time around the next Direct (which at this point could be august/september, if they're delaying past the usual E3 time). Mario All Stars please!