GOG's Summer Sale Includes Deals on a Bunch of Fantastic RPGs

It's nearly winter and you can almost feel the sales in the air. GOG is the latest games retailer to unleashed its latest seasonal sale on the world, with a bunch of great offers on the best PC games around. You can grab the critically-acclaimed Disco Elysium for $42.69, recent hit GreedFall for $41.99, Ori and the Blind Forest for $9.99 or 50 per cent off the entire Pillars of Eternity franchise. With over 3,000 games now on sale, there's plenty of options.
GOG's Summer Sale features discounts from a bunch of publishers including Devolver, Activision, Paradox, EA, Daedalic and more. The sales list is long but features an award-winning range of indie and AAA titles.
Here's the highlights from the sale.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $20.39
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $34.99
- Aragami - $4.59
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $15.29
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $15.29
- Beat Cop - $3.99
- Blade Runner - $12.29
- Children of Morta - $21.59
- Darksiders Genesis - $37.49
- Deponia - $1.19
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $6.79
- Diablo + Hellfire - $11.95
- Dishonored: Complete Collection - $34.49
- Disco Elysium - $42.69
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $16.09
- Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition - $34.39
- Dungeon Siege Collection - $7.19
- Enter the Gungeon - $8.09
- Felix the Reaper - $7.39
- Firewatch - $4.99
- Gato Roboto - $5.49
- Gex - $2.29
- Graveyard Keeper - $15.29
- GreedFall - $41.99
- GRIS - $11.39
- Hatoful Boyfriend - $2.89
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $11.50
- Hello Neighbour - $8.49
- Hollow Knight - $11.49
- Hotline Miami - $3.60
- Imperator: Rome - $27.09
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - $30.09
- Mafia II: Director's Cut - $10.99
- Mafia III - $17.49
- Majesty Gold HD - $3.89
- Majesty 2 Collection - $7.69
- Metro Exodus - $29.49
- Minit - $7.29
- Moonlighter - $8.19
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom - $22.49
- My Friend Pedro - $16.49
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $6.19
- No Man's Sky - $31.09
- Northgard - $19.99
- Observation - $17.99
- Ori and the Blind Forest - $9.99
- Outlast - $4.59
- Owlboy - $22.99
- Pikuniku - $8.79
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $18.09
- The Evil Within 2 - $9.99
- The Red Strings Club - $7.10
- Theme Hospital - $2.29
- This War of Mine - $5.79
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $18.49
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire: Obsidian Edition - $27.79
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package - $5.59
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment - $9.99
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $39.89
- Spore Collection - $7.49
- Slay the Spire - $21.59
- Stellaris - $10.99
- Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.99
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection - $15.99
- Tropico 6 - $45.49
- Tyranny - $17.49
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines - $15.29
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $18.69
- Wolfenstein: The New Order + The Old Blood - $13.49
- XCOM 2 - $22.49
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $21.39
GOG's Summer Sale ends on June 15, so there's plenty of time to scour through the list — you might just find some hidden gems.
Gris Is Beautiful In Every Way
I don’t normally shed tears when a video game ends. I hardly ever pause in the middle of a playthrough to appreciate a clever game mechanic. I do stop to listen to game music, but it’s rare I spend minutes trying to get gameplay and soundtrack to sync in order to recreate a perfect moment. All of these things happened during the four hours I spent completing Gris.
Pillars Of Eternity Showed Me What I'd Been Missing
The older I've gotten, the more discerning I've become. Gaming as an adult means finding time in the spaces between work, meals, the gym, curling into a ball and crying, and other responsibilities. You have to scrape in the couch for time to game, reach underneath cupboards, sometimes claw it back from your mates. Time is of the essence, and it's for that reason that up until last week, I hadn't really invested in an oldschool fantasy RPG like Pillars of Eternity.
