The Best Deals From Green Man Gaming's 10th Birthday Sale

Green Man Gaming is currently holding a blockbuster 10th Birthday sale with great deals to be had on Mortal Kombat XL, Control, Jackbox's Party Packs, Hitman 2, the Batman franchise and more. Check out all the highlights below.

Featured deals marked with an X also come with a free mystery game. You can check out all of these deals and more on the Green Man Gaming deals hub.

Deals end on May 21 so if anything catches your eye, you'll need to get in quick.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

