The Best Deals From Green Man Gaming's 10th Birthday Sale

Green Man Gaming is currently holding a blockbuster 10th Birthday sale with great deals to be had on Mortal Kombat XL, Control, Jackbox's Party Packs, Hitman 2, the Batman franchise and more. Check out all the highlights below.
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY - $5.79
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY - $5.79
- Batman: Arkham Origins - $5.79
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $5.79
- Batman: Arkham VR - $8.11
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $41.13
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $25.82
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (Includes Season Pass) - $59.78
- Civilization VI Platinum Edition - $59.92
- Conan Exiles - $24.20
- Control - $59.77
- Cuphead - $21.71
- Darksiders Genesis - $37.46
- Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition - $19.87
- Devil May Cry 5 - $36.10
- DOOM - $17.48
- Ducktales Remastered - $7.80
- Extinction - $5.48
- Fallout 76 + Wastelanders - $41.21
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition - $20.94
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition - $22.39
- Hitman 2 Expansion Pass - $9.59
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $15.83
- Lego Batman 2 - $5.79
- Lego Batman 3 - $5.79
- Life is Strange 2: The Complete Season - $21.51
- Monster Hunter World - $26.20
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion (Needs Base Games) - $39.12
- Moons of Madness - $24.61
- Mordhau - $28.78
- Mortal Kombat XL - $10.31
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition - $29.73
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $25.84
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $13.98
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack - $79.09
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - $43.05
- Tomb Raider GOTY - $10.08
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $23.78
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition - $47.37
Featured deals marked with an X also come with a free mystery game. You can check out all of these deals and more on the Green Man Gaming deals hub.
Deals end on May 21 so if anything catches your eye, you'll need to get in quick.
As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
