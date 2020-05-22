GTA Player Would Have Got Away With It Too If It Wasn't For Those Damn Kids

Terrace House: Aloha State Is Actually Good

Today on Highlight Reel we have Valorant plays, Mystery Machine beatings, and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at [email protected] Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

