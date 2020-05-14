Gundam Branding Runs Amok With Char Aznable Sardines

Or should I say, wait for it, Chardines? In Japan, Gundam antagonist Char Aznable is now plastered all over King Oscar sardines.
Going on sale this week in Japan, these are actually being called “Oil Chardines” with the packaging available for a limited time only. As Game Impress Watch points out, there’s even a promotional spot the mentions special Char recipes.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink