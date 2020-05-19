Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The Many Things We've Learned About Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Hellboy's Creator Is Drawing Pokémon And I Love Them

Illustration: Mike Mignola

Some combinations are no-brainers. Chocolate and peanut butter? Boom, done, delicious. But real magic is when tastes you had never thought of combining, like French fries and milkshakes, come together and surprise you. Earlier today, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola dropped a load of milkshake-covered French fries on our collective plates with his beautiful renditions of several classic Pokémon.

Mignola’s work has always fascinated me in the way it mixes jagged, simplistic silhouettes with an intricate eye for light and shading. His characters seem larger than life, blending into the shadows in a way that blurs the line between figure and environment. Everything he creates appears hewn from stone, some sanded down and some still craggy, but all possessing an organic quality that feels tangible despite being just drawings on a glossy page.

But I’ve written enough. Time for the artwork to do the talking.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

before-you-start feature grand-theft-auto gta gta-v

Tips For Playing GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is a very good game. It's also really large and complex. Tons of things to do. Many sights to see. Lots of options. Think of it as a vacation. Can we give you some advice? Here are some tips for getting the most of out of GTA V. No spoilers, just some tips to make your play time as pleasant as possible.
apple area-f2 feature google lawsuit rainbow-six-siege ubisoft

Ubisoft Sues Google And Apple Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone [Update]

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Area F2, a free-to-play shooter on the Google Play and Apple App Store that appears to be a clone of their successful game, Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is now suing to remove the game from the popular mobile app marketplaces.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles