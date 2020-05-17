Hope You Have Insurance!

June Is Absolutely Stacked For Video Games

This week on Snapshots cool spears, goo explosions a lot of fire, battles in many different eras, and Spider-Man destroys a car.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Screenshot: @CRiT3X, Twitter)
Death Stranding (Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus, Twitter)
Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @RobbyRose69, Twitter)
God of War (Screenshot: @RDNA_2, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @Joshc_vp, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @MisthosLiving, Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @OfClockworks, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: BuckleChops, Email)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @PeteyReilly, Twitter)
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Screenshot: @DrCaligari72, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves, Email)
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Screenshot: @Slothses, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @imaxxxc7, Twitter)

“We need to exchange information. I’m Pe-...Spider-Man.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

