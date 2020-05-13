How To Draw Totoro: Draw Some Circles, Draw The Rest Of The Fucking Totoro

Screenshot: 名古屋市教育委員会 指導室
Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki appears in a short one-minute tutorial for how to draw Totoro.
Suzuki points out that one key thing to keep in mind when doing Totoro is to draw the character’s eyes far apart. So, yes, draw some circles.
Screenshot: 名古屋市教育委員会 指導室
Then, draw the rest of the fucking character.
So easy!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink