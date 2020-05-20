Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Humble Bundle can always be relied on for some whopping deals and this month is no exception. There's a bunch of great bundles currently going, including an awesome Bandai Namco collection and the The Walking Dead comics collection for cheap. There's also a solid Spring Sale happening that's well worth a look. Here's everything you need to know about Humble Bundle's deals this month.
First up, we have a range of awesome bundles going cheaply.
Humble Bandai Namco Bundle 4
The latest Bandai Namco bundle from Humble offers a bunch of fantastic games in one great package. Here's what you get for your buck.
$1.50 Tier
- PAC-MAN 256
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West
- Get Even
$14.92 Tier
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- RAD
$23.50 Tier
- TEKKEN 7
- Tales of Berseria
$39 Tier
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
If indies are more your flavour, Humble is delivering in spades.
Humble Indie Bundle 21
The latest Humble Indie Bundle features a bunch of superb indies, including Moonlighter and Downwell.
$1.50 Tier
- Hotline Miami
- Beat Cop
- Dustforce DX
$10.26 Tier
- Moonlighter
- Gato Roboto
- Downwell
$23.50 Tier
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Starbound
Humble is also offering a rather lovely digital board game pack so you can play games with your friends while stuck in isolation.
Asmodee Digital Play with Friends Bundle
This bundle has a bunch of stellar digital board games including Mysterium, Carcassonne and Love Letter. Here's what you get in the bundle.
$1.50 Tier
- Small World 2
- Carcassonne
- Patchwork
- Kings and Assassin's
- Love Letter
- Potion Explosion
$15.77 Tier
- Splendor
- Splendor - The Cities DLC
- Splendor - The Trading Posts DLC
- Mysterium
- Carcassonne - Winter and Gingerbread Man DLC
- Carcassonne - Trader & Builders DLC
- Small World 2 - Cursed DLC
- Small World 2 - Be Not Afraid DLC
- Twilight Struggle
$18.50 Tier
- Scythe: Digital Edition
- Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game - Definitive Edition
- Mysterium - Hidden Signs DLC
- Mysterium - Secrets & Lies DLC
- Carcassonne - The River DLC
- Carcassonne - Inns & Cathedrals DLC
- Carcassonne - The Princess & The Dragon DLC
- Small World 2 - Grand Dames DLC
- Splendor - The Strongholds DLC
And if you're more in the mood for some comics, Humble's also got you covered.
The Walking Dead Comics Bundle
This bundle covers the entire Walking Dead digital comics collection, including spin-offs and side stories. Here's what you get.
$1.50 Tier
- The Walking Dead Vols. 1-5
- The Walking Dead: FCBD Special
$13 Tier
- The Walking Dead Vols. 6-13
- The Walking Dead: Survivor's Guide
$24.50 Tier
- The Walking Dead Vols. 14-23
$29.50 Tier
- The Walking Dead Vols. 24-32
- The Walking Dead: All Out War: AP Edition
- The Walking Dead: Here's Negan
It's a pretty killer deal for this collection!
Then there's the monthly Humble Choice bundle which has a bunch of intriguing games on offer.
Humble Choice May 2020
If you're unfamiliar with Humble Choice, this is Humble's subscription-based service that lets you download and keep up to 9 games from a set list. It'll cost you $30 per month or $22.50 a month for an annual subscription. The game offers are usually pretty decent, with two major AAA titles available every month.
This month's major titles are Jurassic World Evolution and XCOM 2.
The other titles included are:
- Rise of Industry
- Niche: A Genetic Survival Game
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse
- Warsaw
- Heave Ho
- Mo:Astray
- Neoverse
- Chess Ultra
- Horace
There's not a lot here that stands out, but it's well worth the money if any of these games are on your list.
Humble Spring Sale
Alongside these great offers, Humble is also currently running a Spring Sale with a handful of offers on the best PC games around. Here's the highlights.
- Age of Empires III: Complete Collection - $30.89
- Call of Cthulhu - $18.53
- Cities: Skylines - $10.73
- CONTRA: Rogue Corps - $15.29
- Dark Souls Remastered - $24.71
- Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition - $22.31
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $7.23
- GreedFall - $46.86
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $10.73
- Metal Gear Survive - $7.49
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $22.78
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition - $22.23
- STELLARIS - $14.23
- Super Bomberman R - $9.99
- TEKKEN 7: Ultimate Edition - $34.75
- Tyranny - $21.47
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner M∀RS - $7.49
You can view the full range of bundles and deals available on the Humble Store.
