Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Humble Bundle can always be relied on for some whopping deals and this month is no exception. There's a bunch of great bundles currently going, including an awesome Bandai Namco collection and the The Walking Dead comics collection for cheap. There's also a solid Spring Sale happening that's well worth a look. Here's everything you need to know about Humble Bundle's deals this month.

First up, we have a range of awesome bundles going cheaply.

Humble Bandai Namco Bundle 4

The latest Bandai Namco bundle from Humble offers a bunch of fantastic games in one great package. Here's what you get for your buck.

$1.50 Tier

PAC-MAN 256

ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West

Get Even

$14.92 Tier

.hack//G.U. Last Recode

Katamari Damacy REROLL

RAD

$23.50 Tier

TEKKEN 7

Tales of Berseria

$39 Tier

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

If indies are more your flavour, Humble is delivering in spades.

The latest Humble Indie Bundle features a bunch of superb indies, including Moonlighter and Downwell.

$1.50 Tier

Hotline Miami

Beat Cop

Dustforce DX

$10.26 Tier

Moonlighter

Gato Roboto

Downwell

$23.50 Tier

Hypnospace Outlaw

Starbound

Humble is also offering a rather lovely digital board game pack so you can play games with your friends while stuck in isolation.

Asmodee Digital Play with Friends Bundle

This bundle has a bunch of stellar digital board games including Mysterium, Carcassonne and Love Letter. Here's what you get in the bundle.

$1.50 Tier

Small World 2

Carcassonne

Patchwork

Kings and Assassin's

Love Letter

Potion Explosion

$15.77 Tier

Splendor

Splendor - The Cities DLC

Splendor - The Trading Posts DLC

Mysterium

Carcassonne - Winter and Gingerbread Man DLC

Carcassonne - Trader & Builders DLC

Small World 2 - Cursed DLC

Small World 2 - Be Not Afraid DLC

Twilight Struggle

$18.50 Tier

Scythe: Digital Edition

Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game - Definitive Edition

Mysterium - Hidden Signs DLC

Mysterium - Secrets & Lies DLC

Carcassonne - The River DLC

Carcassonne - Inns & Cathedrals DLC

Carcassonne - The Princess & The Dragon DLC

Small World 2 - Grand Dames DLC

Splendor - The Strongholds DLC

And if you're more in the mood for some comics, Humble's also got you covered.

The Walking Dead Comics Bundle

This bundle covers the entire Walking Dead digital comics collection, including spin-offs and side stories. Here's what you get.

$1.50 Tier

The Walking Dead Vols. 1-5

The Walking Dead: FCBD Special

$13 Tier

The Walking Dead Vols. 6-13

The Walking Dead: Survivor's Guide

$24.50 Tier

The Walking Dead Vols. 14-23

$29.50 Tier

The Walking Dead Vols. 24-32

The Walking Dead: All Out War: AP Edition

The Walking Dead: Here's Negan

It's a pretty killer deal for this collection!

Then there's the monthly Humble Choice bundle which has a bunch of intriguing games on offer.

If you're unfamiliar with Humble Choice, this is Humble's subscription-based service that lets you download and keep up to 9 games from a set list. It'll cost you $30 per month or $22.50 a month for an annual subscription. The game offers are usually pretty decent, with two major AAA titles available every month.

This month's major titles are Jurassic World Evolution and XCOM 2.

The other titles included are:

Rise of Industry

Niche: A Genetic Survival Game

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse

Warsaw

Heave Ho

Mo:Astray

Neoverse

Chess Ultra

Horace

There's not a lot here that stands out, but it's well worth the money if any of these games are on your list.

Alongside these great offers, Humble is also currently running a Spring Sale with a handful of offers on the best PC games around. Here's the highlights.

You can view the full range of bundles and deals available on the Humble Store.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more deals on all things gaming, tech and entertainment.