HyperX And Ducky Made A Keyboard Baby Together

Taiwanese keyboard maker Ducky and Kingston gaming division HyperX have joined forces to create the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini mechanical gaming keyboard, a limited-edition version of one of the most popular mechs on the market.
Ducky’s 60 per cent One 2 Mini is a ridiculously popular keyboard. Online keyboard shops in the U.S. were swamped with orders when the board launched last year, and each new variant released is met enthusiastically by fans. It’s a lovely little 60 per cent keyboard with a cool plastic case design. It’s small and cute.
Limited to 3,700 units and going on sale May 12 for $US110 ($172), the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is the same keyboard everyone seems to love, only this version has a red base and sports HyperX’s linear red keyboard switches. It’s mainly a Ducky joint, as demonstrated by HyperX’s duck-centric marketing materials. Gotta love baby ducks.
I probably won’t be grabbing one of these, but only because I already own two different versions of the Ducky One 2 Mini already and am slowly coming to realise I have a mechanical keyboard problem. Maybe.
