What Games Can Teach Us During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Year 2000 Was Incredible For Video Games

You Can Use Noise Cancelling Headphones In Place Of A Gaming Headset, But There's A Catch

HyperX And Ducky Made A Keyboard Baby Together

Photo: HyperX

Taiwanese keyboard maker Ducky and Kingston gaming division HyperX have joined forces to create the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini mechanical gaming keyboard, a limited-edition version of one of the most popular mechs on the market.

Ducky’s 60 per cent One 2 Mini is a ridiculously popular keyboard. Online keyboard shops in the U.S. were swamped with orders when the board launched last year, and each new variant released is met enthusiastically by fans. It’s a lovely little 60 per cent keyboard with a cool plastic case design. It’s small and cute.

Photo: HyperX

Limited to 3,700 units and going on sale May 12 for $US110 ($172), the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is the same keyboard everyone seems to love, only this version has a red base and sports HyperX’s linear red keyboard switches. It’s mainly a Ducky joint, as demonstrated by HyperX’s duck-centric marketing materials. Gotta love baby ducks.

I probably won’t be grabbing one of these, but only because I already own two different versions of the Ducky One 2 Mini already and am slowly coming to realise I have a mechanical keyboard problem. Maybe. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

clips retro star-wars the-bests

The Best Star Wars Video Game

You've no doubt seen countless lists of the best video games set in the Star Wars universe today. Boring. I'd like to try something a little different and tell you what the best Star Wars video game is.
borderlands cate-blanchett eli-roth film gearbox-studios hollywood

Please, Cate Blanchett, Do Not Star In The Borderlands Movie

Variety are reporting today that Cate Blanchett “is in talks to star as Lilith in Lionsgate’s ‘Borderlands,’ an adaptation of the popular video game”. This is sad and terrible news.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles