I Am Sorry, My Cat, But You Will Soon Be Tom Nook

While my cold, rational brain knows my cat will fight me over this, will claw and scream and resist at every turn, my stupid heart is like fuck it, let’s dress this cat up as Tom Nook with some bootleg Chinese animal cosplay because it will look amazing, no matter the pain involved.
Behold: lil hats that make your cat look like Tom Nook:
Or, if that’s not enough, there are lil shirts that make your cat look even more like Tom (or Timmy and Tommy) Nook.
I won’t link this stuff directly, because Nintendo’s lawyers have a reputation, but if you want to see the catalogue shoots of even more cats looking deeply uncomfortable, a quick search of the big Chinese ecommerce sites will get you results pretty quick.
Over 11 Million Units Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sold In Just 11 Days
On March 20, Animal Crossing: New Horizons went on sale. The game moved 1.88 million copies in Japan at launch, surpassing the country’s previous biggest selling Switch hit at launch, Pokémon Sword and Shield. Worldwide, the game was also a smash—a massive one.
People Keep Drawing Wilbur From Animal Crossing: New Horizons As A Sexy Hunk
In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Wilbur is a blue-feathered dodo. Ditto for his brother Orville. But folks have been drawing the Dodo Airlines brothers as hunky dudes, with Wilbur being especially cool.
Animal Crossing Adds The Worst Character Ever
Animal Crossing: New Horizons' recent update reintroduced a familiar face to the Animal Crossing universe. Redd, a fox art dealer is now a special guest character that can appear on your island. He sells intricate art pieces on his rickety boat, but be warned — this fox only tells lies.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink