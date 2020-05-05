Australia's Biggest Esports Event Has Been Bumped To 2021

Image: Melbourne Esports Open

Having morphed from its origins as a consumer-centric affair, the Melbourne Esports Open was set to be the largest esports event on the Australian calendar this year. But even with success Australia has had in flattening the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers have made the call to postpone the event by a year.

In a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon, organisers TEG Live and ESL announced that Melbourne Esports Open and IEM Melbourne would be postponed by a year. The two events were set to be held side by side at the Melbourne and Olympic Parks.

"Planning has already commenced for an even bigger Melbourne Esports Open in 2021 which will be headlined by Intel Extreme Masters," Tim McGregor, managing director of TEG Live, announced.

Any tickets already purchased for this year's Melbourne Esports Open will be valid for next year's event, according to the release. "If fans are unable to attend the event in 2021, refunds will be available via the point of purchase," the organisers said.

For League of Legends fans, the Oceanic Pro League Finals - which were scheduled to run at the event - will still go ahead. Riot Games are yet to announce details, but as the OPL finals feeds into the League of Legends World Championships later this year, it makes sense that Riot would proceed regardless.