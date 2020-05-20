Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

In Japan, Get Sushi From Shirtless Macho Men

Image: Nagoya Catering

Do you like raw fish and... beefcakes? Well, good news! In Nagoya, a new delivery service is staffed with hunky men packing buff bods and delicious sushi.

Called Vber Macho, muscle-bound dude will bring sushi to your house, strike some flex poses, and then smile for photos.

Image: Nagoya Catering

They even will practice social distancing when delivering, allowing you to safely admire muscles from afar.

Image: Nagoya Catering

Vber Macho delivers primarily in Nagoya, but they will deliver to Tokyo for orders over 80,000 yen ($US742 ($1,135)) and to Osaka for orders over 50,000 yen ($US464 ($710)).

Image: Nagoya Catering

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature

Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The humble JB Hi-Fi review. You’ve seen them in-stores, you’ve seen them go viral on social media. Sometimes they’re straight down the line, others are satirical or flat out hilarious. Every once in a while they absolutely hit the nail on the head. We spoke to numerous JB Hi-Fi ‘reviewers’. The men and women making you laugh to figure out the rules, regulations and weird little secrets behind the infamous JB Hi-Fi review. These are the confessions of JB Hi-Fi reviewers.
discount epic epic-games-store refund sale steam

Epic Games Store Apparently Offers Partial Refunds If A Game You Bought Goes On Sale

Have you ever bought a game digitally only for it to go on sale just a few days later? Annoying, right? Epic Games Store is reportedly streamlining the process of returning and repurchasing a game—so the buyer can take advantage of a late-breaking discount—with a new automated system, which appears to have been rolled out without the usual fanfare.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles