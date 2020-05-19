In The Age Of Covid-19, Japanese Drinking Parties Look Complicated

As the number of novel coronavirus cases drop in Japan, perhaps some people will want to go out and drink with others. Whether or not they should, is another matter!

For the past few months, people in Japan have been participating in online drinking parties called “on-nomi,” which is short for “online drinking.” Basically, you’re drinking with folks through your webcam which is both safe and comfortable. The folks I drink with are really nice.

As of writing, Japan has a total of 16,000 cases with 768 deaths. The state of emergency continues in places like Osaka, where I live, and Tokyo, where people continue to stay at home.

NHK recently did a report showing a small trail-run of a social-distancing party in Oita. That prefecture, with a population over a million, has reported sixty cases and one death.

Council staff in Oita Prefecture linked with local sake brewers yesterday to trial social distancing party dining etiquette. https://t.co/QSuKJXcIYd pic.twitter.com/OwpcTGN8WT — Mulboyne (@Mulboyne) May 16, 2020

Participates wore plastic visors and snuck sips after lowering their masks.

Hrm......... On-nomi still seems safer, obviously, especially if you’re in Osaka or Tokyo—and from the look of those visors, less sweaty!

I understand that these council members participated in this event to help promote safety while partying. (Also, I realise that the Japanese food and drink industry is taking quite a hit—as it no doubt is everywhere.) But.......

Drinking alcohol does lower your immunity, so that is certainly something else to keep in mind, among other factors that could put you and others at risk.