The Many Things We've Learned About Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

In The Age Of Covid-19, Japanese Drinking Parties Look Complicated

Screenshot: NHK

As the number of novel coronavirus cases drop in Japan, perhaps some people will want to go out and drink with others. Whether or not they should, is another matter!

For the past few months, people in Japan have been participating in online drinking parties called “on-nomi,” which is short for “online drinking.” Basically, you’re drinking with folks through your webcam which is both safe and comfortable. The folks I drink with are really nice.

As of writing, Japan has a total of 16,000 cases with 768 deaths. The state of emergency continues in places like Osaka, where I live, and Tokyo, where people continue to stay at home. 

NHK recently did a report showing a small trail-run of a social-distancing party in Oita. That prefecture, with a population over a million, has reported sixty cases and one death.

Participates wore plastic visors and snuck sips after lowering their masks. 

Screenshot: NHK

Hrm......... On-nomi still seems safer, obviously, especially if you’re in Osaka or Tokyo—and from the look of those visors, less sweaty!

I understand that these council members participated in this event to help promote safety while partying. (Also, I realise that the Japanese food and drink industry is taking quite a hit—as it no doubt is everywhere.) But....... 

Screenshot: NHK

Drinking alcohol does lower your immunity, so that is certainly something else to keep in mind, among other factors that could put you and others at risk.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

before-you-start feature grand-theft-auto gta gta-v

Tips For Playing GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is a very good game. It's also really large and complex. Tons of things to do. Many sights to see. Lots of options. Think of it as a vacation. Can we give you some advice? Here are some tips for getting the most of out of GTA V. No spoilers, just some tips to make your play time as pleasant as possible.
apple area-f2 feature google lawsuit rainbow-six-siege ubisoft

Ubisoft Sues Google And Apple Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone [Update]

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Area F2, a free-to-play shooter on the Google Play and Apple App Store that appears to be a clone of their successful game, Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is now suing to remove the game from the popular mobile app marketplaces.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles