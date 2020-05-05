Redacted Cyberpunk 2077 Classification Report Contains Dildos, Decapitations, Implied Sexual Assault And More

Hackers Are Likely Responsible For The Last Of Us 2 Leak

Aussie Esports Players Charged Over Counter-Strike Match Fixing

It Took You Cowards Long Enough To Add Yaddle To A Video Game

Screenshot: Lucasfilm/Disney

In 1999, our galaxy received a gift: a wise Jedi Master named Yaddle. This Jedi Master was a female member of Yoda’s species. She never appeared in any video games, but that’s going to change when LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga releases later this year. Finally.

Yaddle appeared in a few scenes in the first Star Wars prequel, 1999’s The Phantom Menace. But she didn’t appear in any other movies or TV shows following this brief appearance. Worst of all, she has never appeared in a video game. While characters like Dexter Jettster and Salacious B. Crumb have popped up in various Star Wars video games, Yaddle was ignored by game developers. All of them were cowards.

However, a new interview released today on the official Star Wars website casually revealed that Yaddle will be a playable character in the new LEGO Star Wars game coming out later this year.

Craig Derrick, managing producer at Lucasfilm Games, was asked about how many characters are in the game and who some of his favourites were. Toward the end of his answer, he dropped a bombshell.

“Of course, we have almost all of your favourite heroes and villains from the films, many background players, a few surprises, and…Yaddle!”

Hell yes! I agree with the excitement that exclamation mark seems to imply. Folks, it only took two decades but the world will finally have Yaddle in a video game.

Illustration: Lucasfilm/Dark Horse Comics

Jedi Master Yaddle is a character who has a weirdly deep amount of interesting lore and storytelling around her, both in the old and new canon. And being one of the only members of Yoda’s species we’ve ever seen, she is a very mysterious and important character. And while Baby Yoda might be the hot thing right now in Star Wars, folks should remember who came before that loveable scamp. Yaddle. (And no, Yaddle ain’t Baby Yoda’s mum or aunt. At least, I don’t think so…)

I reached out to WB Games and TT Games to see if they can confirm if my historic post about Yaddle had anything to do with this wonderful news. Regardless, this is a great day and one that I had assumed would never happen. But it is happening. Thank the Maker.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

battlefront disney-infinity knights-of-the-old-republic kotor lucasarts star-wars the-force-unleashed the-old-republic the-phantom-menace

Every Star Wars Game Ever, From Worst to Best

It turns out that Star Wars is a popular franchise on which to base a video game. This might be something to do with the fact that you can stick the name Star Wars on pretty much any old rubbish and it will still sell like hotcakes. Hello Kinect Star Wars, I’m looking at you.
conspiracy-theories coronavirus covid-19 dr-disrespect feature streaming twitch

Dr Disrespect's Shtick Takes A Dangerous Turn Into Spreading Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

During a stream today, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, whose 4 million followers make him one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, shared two pieces of widely debunked coronavirus-related media with his viewers. Many viewers reacted with shock and disappointment. Others cheered him on. He never dropped his facade—never removed his trademark wig or sunglasses—but he seemed quite serious.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles