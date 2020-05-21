Tips For Playing Valorant

Saints Row The Third Remastered Still Feels Like A Relic

How The Makers Of Mafia 3 Lost Their Way

Junji Ito Manga Continues To Inspire Freaky Cosplay

Image: suksuk_z

Junji Ito has created some of the most striking horror manga ever made. His style is instantly recognisable and keeps inspiring cosplayers who aim to bring his nightmares to life.

As Kotaku previously posted (here and here), cosplayer Ikura has shown a master of Ito horror cosplay. 

But she’s not alone. Twitter user Suksuk_z is the latest to do an unsettlingly accurate take on Ito’s work. Below, she cosplays as Tomie Kawakami

And Unholivera as Tomie: Again.

Among other talented cosplyers.

Excellent and scary. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

ferociouslysteph safety-advisory-council streaming twitch

Twitch's Safety Advisory Council Rollout Has Been A Disaster

Last week, Twitch announced a new Safety Advisory Council intended to provide input on some of Twitch’s most pernicious issues, including work-life balance, safety and moderation, and protection of marginalised groups. The council is made up of social media experts as well as a small handful of streamers. One of those streamers, Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr, almost immediately became the focal point of Twitch’s latest controversy—and a whole mess of harassment.
g2a

Shady Key Reseller G2A Fucks Up Spectacularly

Last year, G2A—a supremely suspect grey market seller of PC games—offered to pay studios 10x the cost of their games if it was found to be selling stolen keys. Only one company took them up on the offer, and whaddya know, it turns out G2A was selling a bunch of stolen keys.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles