Junji Ito Manga Continues To Inspire Freaky Cosplay

Junji Ito has created some of the most striking horror manga ever made. His style is instantly recognisable and keeps inspiring cosplayers who aim to bring his nightmares to life.

As Kotaku previously posted (here and here), cosplayer Ikura has shown a master of Ito horror cosplay.

But she’s not alone. Twitter user Suksuk_z is the latest to do an unsettlingly accurate take on Ito’s work. Below, she cosplays as Tomie Kawakami.

And Unholivera as Tomie: Again.

Among other talented cosplyers.

Excellent and scary.