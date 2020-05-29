The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Going For $49 In Australia

The Best Couch Co-Op Games When You're Stuck At Home

The Last Of Us Part II has been a long time coming. Since 2016, the game's existence has been teased with tantalising footage and heart-pounding trailers. Now, it's finally here — and it's set to light the gaming world on fire. If you're looking at grabbing a copy, you'll want the best deal around. Here's who has The Last Of Us Part II cheapest in Australia.

The big retail winner here is Harvey Norman, who'll have the game for $68. They've pretty much cornered the market on cheap games lately, usually undercutting the common retail price by a dollar.

This time around, there is one other major contender though. eBay is kicking off a month-long eBay Plus event in June that'll feature a brand new deal every day. As part of the event, eBay Plus customers will be able to pre-order The Last Of Us Part II for $49 on June 15. It's by far the cheapest price on the game, but the deal will only be available for one day. As mentioned you'll need to be a member of eBay Plus to take advantage of the offer.

eBay Plus costs $49 a year for membership or if you've never tried it before, you'll be able to take advantage of a free 30 day trial.

Most other major retailers are offering the game for the usual price of $69, so you won't be missing out if Harvey Norman or other cheap retailers run out of stock.

Here's the pricing round-up for Aussie retailers.

Some retailers are also offering special editions of The Last Of Us Part II. The JB Hi-Fi Exclusive 'Special Edition' of the game costs $129 and includes a steelbook case, artbook, digital soundtrack and more.

The limited 'Ellie Edition' of the game that includes a statue, backpack and more appears to be sold out in Australia so if you had your eye on it, you may be out of luck. Scalpers on eBay are already selling the special edition for upwards of $1,000.

After a long seven year wait to continue Ellie's journey, The Last of Us Part II carries the heavy weight of anticipation. The hype has never been more real. What are you hoping for in the game?

