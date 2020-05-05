Microsoft Will Show Xbox Series X First-Party Games In July, Still Promising Halo For Launch

Microsoft says it plans to show updates on its first-party games sometime in July and is still planning on launching Xbox Series X and Halo: Infinite later this year.
The company shed more light on its plans for the rest of 2020 in a blog post earlier today, including announcing a series of “monthly moments” in which it will share information about next-gen starting with this week’s look at third-party games for the Xbox Series X on May 7.
