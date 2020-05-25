This Week In Games: Absolutely Chonkers

Mod Gives Overwatch's Widowmaker Spider Legs And No Thank You

I love it, but also, I hate it.

Made by Therister, this mod gives a lady based on a spider actual, enormous spider legs, which aside from looking horrific also let you crawl up walls.

If you want to try it out, the workshop code is 5D4FX.

