All The Anime Coming To Netflix In June

Every month, Netflix Australia continues to grow their animated offering. There's no major movies dropping in June for Netflix's anime front, but it does have one showstopper: the season finale for Rick & Morty.

The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie (June 1)

The "wascally wabbit" recalls escapades with Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Road Runner, Elmer Fudd, Pepe LePew, Wile E. Coyote.

Rick & Morty: Season 4 Finale (Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri, June 3)

The final episode of Rick & Morty's fourth season also drops in June, although Netflix hasn't included it in their official list for this month.

It's officially titled Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri. There's no official synopsis for the episode yet, although that should appear sometime in the next week.

Rick And Morty Season 4 Returns To Netflix Australia In May

Rick & Morty's fourth season returns to Netflix Australia with new episodes arriving weekly from May 6.

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (June 4)

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

A Whisker Away (June 18)

In Studio Colorido's second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

BNA (June 30)

Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City.

8 Essential Anime Movies That Will Turn You Into A Fan

We’re all figuring out new things to try while social distancing. It could be cooking fictional foods, playing a tabletop roleplaying game, or getting into models. If trying out anime for the first time (or after a long break) has been on your list, we’ve got a collection of charming, complex, and influential ones to check out.

How To Get Into Anime

So you want to get into anime. Buckle in. From outside, it looks like a big, scary and potentially fatal undertaking. And that's because it is.

Your Autumn 2020 Anime Guide

It’s autumn 2020. Now, more than ever, is a good time to stay inside and watch anime.

  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    I'm curious. Why does this only ever focus on Netflix when there are several streaming services out there dedicated entirely to anime that would more suit someone wondering what anime is coming out? AnimeLab and Crunchyroll would be prime contenders for an anime release post.

