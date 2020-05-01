New Pokémon Clothes Launch In Japan, Social Distancing Goes Out The Window

A state of emergency has been declared in Japan. Prime Minister Kids are out of school. But, new Pokémon threads have gone on sale at GU clothing stores in Japan, with folks lining up for them.
At stores in Japan, such as supermarkets, there are now markers so people can ensure they are far enough apart from each other while they line up, but many of those waiting for the Pocket Monster shirts, seem to be closer than they should be.
Via Hachima, as we can see from these photos of GU stores across the country, folks are lining up—probably when they should not be. Have a look:
GUに行列できてたw pic.twitter.com/dfdPTqRMcT
— かえで (@NovoGy2bNSQkwsB) April 25, 2020
GUポケモン、長蛇の列…これ駄目だろ… pic.twitter.com/D9BpNph7h3
— 美味 葵 (@Aoi_bimi) April 29, 2020
GUの行列もパチンコ屋の行列も行列には変わらないわけでパチンコ屋ばかり叩かれるのはおかしいんじゃないかなと。
パチンコ屋に行かない人はパチンコ屋を叩いて良いんですか？
そしたらGUに行かない僕はGUを叩いて良いんですか？#パチンコ#スロット#GUポケモン #GU pic.twitter.com/yjyZP10Gwt
— SMB_ハッタリ君 (@olympia_olympus) April 29, 2020
ポケモン×GUの服買いに来たけどここまで並んでるのやばすぎだろwwwww pic.twitter.com/0z5AEiOOf5
— 囚人 (@satuki77771027) April 29, 2020
パン屋さんにきたら近くで人集りが…
GUとポケモンのコラボの服が発売らしい
ここの店は子供服はないんやが大人達にも大人気なんや???? pic.twitter.com/VcvV0L0W6F
— n.o.b.u (@nbs_nbs_hi) April 29, 2020
GUは何か売り出しかい？
すげー行列だなぁ。 pic.twitter.com/i9uGhgRivg
— [email protected]魔法のiらんど (@bfsinka1012) April 29, 2020
おい、今までパチ屋と客を叩いて来た奴。
出番だぞ、ほら、こいつら叩けよw
#GUポケモン pic.twitter.com/mDEtTq8AS0
— Clark (@k777_202) April 29, 2020
ふじみ野のGU
開店直後で満車に近かった
ポケモンシャツは諦めた
５名ずつしか入店できず
コロナになっても嫌だし
オンラインショップで買っておけば#GUポケモン pic.twitter.com/CevBRPXbeq
— 赤くま (@kiyokibaroox) April 29, 2020
広い画像やけど、ネットでポケモンのパジャマ買えなかった人が長蛇の列。
百合子さんかんかんやで????????
転売ヤーまで出だしてすごい人気やな#ポケモンパジャマ#GUポケモン#カビゴン pic.twitter.com/Yg0NvCxddU
— しゅんしゅん????STADIUM (@MikadoShun) April 29, 2020
GUなんかやってんの？すごい行列。 pic.twitter.com/TruiRUL3zy
— 岩井 直美 (@hana_coco) April 29, 2020
ポケモンGU最後列！コロナ関係ねぇな pic.twitter.com/5zhocTvknT
— ポケモンGOフレンド募集専用 (@GO77178977) April 29, 2020
