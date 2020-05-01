New Pokémon Clothes Launch In Japan, Social Distancing Goes Out The Window

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Devs Preemptively Shut Down Bullshit Concerns About Female Vikings

Image: Olympia_Olympus

A state of emergency has been declared in Japan. Prime Minister Kids are out of school. But, new Pokémon threads have gone on sale at GU clothing stores in Japan, with folks lining up for them.

At stores in Japan, such as supermarkets, there are now markers so people can ensure they are far enough apart from each other while they line up, but many of those waiting for the Pocket Monster shirts, seem to be closer than they should be.

Image: GU

Via Hachima, as we can see from these photos of GU stores across the country, folks are lining up—probably when they should not be. Have a look:

Women exist. This is a basic fact of life, but it's also a frequent source of controversy for more… let's say reactionary sections of the gaming community. In what appears to be an attempt to head off the usual tiresome complaints, Ubisoft has addressed its decision to allow players to choose between male and female versions of the Viking protagonist in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
One Friday night in February, some artists at the video game studio Naughty Dog were working on their latest game when they heard a crash. A large metal pipe had fallen from above them and landed right next to their desks. If it had dropped a few feet closer, the consequences might have been dire. It was late, past 9 p.m., and the construction workers above had perhaps recklessly assumed that nobody was there. But at Naughty Dog, people were always there.

