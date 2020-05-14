The Australian Who Brought MicroProse Back From The Dead

Nintendo Reveals Paper Mario: The Origami King, Coming To Switch In July

Nintendo announced a new Paper Mario game coming to Switch July 17 called Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Comments

  • Irvyne @irvyne

    If you pause on the scene where the battle is taking place, you can see that stickers are returning. Eurgh. Further proof that Nintendo listens to no one. Other than that, the game is looking good.

