Nintendo Reveals Paper Mario: The Origami King, Coming To Switch In July

Nintendo announced a new Paper Mario game coming to Switch July 17 called Paper Mario: The Origami King.
The Paper Mario series arrives on #NintendoSwitch with an origami twist! What evil paper shenanigans does the Origami King have planned? Find out when #PaperMario: The Origami King releases on 7/17!https://t.co/Zw9epBSIZp pic.twitter.com/4fUGYDcGjG
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2020
If you pause on the scene where the battle is taking place, you can see that stickers are returning. Eurgh. Further proof that Nintendo listens to no one. Other than that, the game is looking good.