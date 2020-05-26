No Man's Sky Coming To Xbox Game Pass And Windows PC In June

Screenshot: Hello Games

The procedurally-generated universe of Hello Games’ sci-fi epic is getting a massive influx of new explorers next month, as No Man’s Sky joins the Xbox Game Pass subscription service and scores a new Windows PC version.

In the nearly four years since its August 2016 release, No Man’s Sky’s has evolved from a relatively bare-bones space simulation into an intergalactic playground overflowing with cool things to do. Build a base. Command a fleet. Raise a living spaceship. Ride a mech. Starting next month, all of these activities and more will be available free to subscribers to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service.

Not just Xbox Game Pass, but Game Pass for PC as well. with the release of a new Windows 10 version of No Man’s Sky, launching next month. No word on cross-play between the Windows PC version and the existing Steam version of the game.

Check out Xbox Wire for more on No Man’s Sky Game Pass debut and upcoming Windows PC version.

More No Man’s Sky