Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Six Months Later

Paralives, A New Sims-Like Game, Looks Cool

The Sims has kinda had the “livin a life” genre all to itself for a while now (if you don’t count slightly different stuff like Stardew Valley), but the upcoming Paralives is looking to at least show that there are other ways to go around cleaning house and working out.

Coming to PC and Mac...sometime in the future, it lets you design your home, customise furniture and customise almost every facet of your character’s appearance. There’s also an open world neighbourhood outside your walls to interact with, which will have jobs, friendships and events to take part in.

To get an idea of how it’s shaping up, here are some videos. The first one shows how you can create your own neighbourhood:

This one shows the kind of control you’ll have over your furniture:

And here are the character customisation sliders:

Looks cool! Not that there’s anything wrong with the way The Sims has been handling stuff lately, but it’s always nice to have someone else come in and try to do things a little differently.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature

Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The humble JB Hi-Fi review. You’ve seen them in-stores, you’ve seen them go viral on social media. Sometimes they’re straight down the line, others are satirical or flat out hilarious. Every once in a while they absolutely hit the nail on the head. We spoke to numerous JB Hi-Fi ‘reviewers’. The men and women making you laugh to figure out the rules, regulations and weird little secrets behind the infamous JB Hi-Fi review. These are the confessions of JB Hi-Fi reviewers.
discount epic epic-games-store refund sale steam

Epic Games Store Apparently Offers Partial Refunds If A Game You Bought Goes On Sale

Have you ever bought a game digitally only for it to go on sale just a few days later? Annoying, right? Epic Games Store is reportedly streamlining the process of returning and repurchasing a game—so the buyer can take advantage of a late-breaking discount—with a new automated system, which appears to have been rolled out without the usual fanfare.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles