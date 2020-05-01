PC Case Gear Admits To Underpaying And Overpaying Casual Workers

Image: PC Case Gear

One of Australia's biggest PC and peripheral retailers, PC Case Gear, is in the process of sorting out backpayments to employees current and past following an audit of its payroll.

The mispayments - a mix of underpayments and overpayments to casuals - was confirmed to PC Case Gear staff in an internal email, which was obtained by CRN Australia. The email noted that the errors came from complications around Australia's "modern" industrial awards system, with the company's payroll already having been outsourced to a third party.

"To fix this as quickly as possible, PCCG and its external accountants have conducted a review and identified the back pay due to PCCG’s former casual employees," CRN reported.

Following the news, some former PCCG staff posted on social media about their experiences receiving backpay. One noted that they were backpaid for work they did in 2017, while another mentioned that received backpay in 2019 for casual work they did between September and December 2018.

There's no public confirmation on the exact amount of overpayments or underpayments, but it's positive at least that the retailer was open about the issue with their staff. It shouldn't have any impact for customers going to PC Case Gear, and is infinitely far lower on the scale of public transgressions than, say, refusing to honour warranties or refunds.

PC Case Gear is one of the three largest online PC retailers in Australia, according to Alexa data. The site is ranked 187th, putting it just behind Whirlpool in terms of traffic and engagement over the past 90 days.