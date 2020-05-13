Persona 2 Guide, Written In 2011, Gets One Hell Of An Update

In October 2011, GameFAQs user ThatGuy4913 decided to upload a guide to playing Persona 2. In May 2020, ThatGuy4913—who says they have now “learned to love Jesus”—has some additional thoughts on the game, because “Contrary to popular belief, dying is NOT cool”.

The update was first spotted by freelance writer Graham Sigurdson, who only this week had been legitimately using the guide to help him get through the game:

I've been playing Persona 2 and using a 9 year old Gamefaqs guide. Today the guide was updated to include this message because the author is now a born against christian pic.twitter.com/xbZBHpNp3J

Because that text will be tiny for a lot of you, here is the statement in full (because it deserves to be read in full), which is still viewable on GameFAQs:

Years after originally writing and posting this guide, I now take moral offence at this game and would prefer that neither this guide nor the game exist. The only reason I have not removed this guide is I had submitted it under contract that it be allowed to stay on the GameFAQs site. Their staff has been very helpful to me and I hope that my petitions and comments might eventually reach someone who can remove it.

My complaints against this game are against its glorification of demons and evil spirits, and also against its promotion of witchcraft through tarot and other means (tarot card divination/fortunetelling is expressly witchcraft). Both of these blaspheme against the Almighty God, Jesus.

Promotion of demon worship and witchcraft is common across Japanese-produced media, including anime and video games, and therefore I would caution anyone who is aware of these dangers to beware of these two mediums as a whole. However, I will only comment on a few more lies found in this game.

1) Who’s the most powerful demon/persona in the Shin Megami Tensei / Persona games?

The devil Satan (not Lucifer, that’s not really a name for the devil) only has what authority Jesus gives him. In other words, the devil is a wimp!

At the end of time, the devil and all fallen angels and all wicked humans will be permanently destroyed. Gone. No sin will be in the kingdom.

Contrary to popular belief, dying is NOT cool.

2) Since all the Persona games have their own little end of the world stories, which are false, I think you should know the way it will really end.

First, the end time son of perdition will be revealed in a strong delusion in God’s temple in heaven.

30 days later will be the huge invasion of the Gog/Magog war, which is Russia, China, Syria, and Iran successfully invading the rest of the world.

That lasts for 1260 days, then the next 45 days consist of the death of the two witnesses, the 1st resurrection (7th trumpet), and the wrath of God at the same time as the marriage supper in heaven.

On the 1335th day Jesus Christ returns to establish His Kingdom on earth, destroys the son of perdition and the false prophet, and imprisons Satan and his fallen angels until the 2nd resurrection, which is another opportunity for all unsaved to repent towards God and achieve eternal life.

I wish I had known about the curse on this game and the many others like it. Where were all the hundreds of millions of Christians while I was playing these games? They must be a bunch of fakes because I never heard a single warning! Well, consider yourself informed. And if you don’t believe the warning, then believe because of the consequences. There really is a curse for disobedience. I pray more people will wake up to the reality of the evil in this world and stop supporting it.

Now when they heard this, they were pierced to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, “Brethren, what shall we do?”

Peter said to them, “Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”

- Acts 2:37-38

“And many of those who practiced magic brought their books together and began burning them in the sight of everyone; and they counted up the price of them and found it fifty thousand pieces of silver.”

- Acts 19:19