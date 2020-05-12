Play Tetris 99 This Weekend, Get This Awesome Animal Crossing Theme

Tetris 99's 13th Maximus Cup runs May 15 through May 18. Those skillful enough to earn 100 points during the event will secure themselves an Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme for the game, full of faces, icons, and music from the popular island life simulator. It’s very cute.
I don’t know how motivated I’d be to crush the competition by the soothing music of New Horizons, but that doesn’t mean I don’t desperately want this theme. Look at this AC-flavored block-dropping.
All one has to do to get the theme is play Tetris 99's competitive online mode over the weekend and earn 100 event points. That’s only one first-place win, two second-place wins, or a hundred complete failures at one point apiece. I don’t know about my Tetris 99 skills, but I can certainly fail 100 times for a good cause.
