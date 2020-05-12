Telstra Wants To Pay Someone $25,000 To Review Video Games

Star Wars Cosplayer Thrown To The Ground, Arrested For Carrying 'Plastic Gun'

This Week In Games: Halo 2 Hits PC

Political Consultant Suggests Rallying Dems With Giant, Fortnite-Style Holographic Biden

Photo: Putt Sakdhnagool / Patrick Semansky, Getty / AP

Former Pete Buttigieg campaign advisor Lis Smith cited “Travis Scott’s takeover of Fortnite” as a strategy for Democrats to consider when it comes time for the party’s National Convention in August. Because if you’re not already excited about Joe “30330” Biden, maybe parachuting around his giant digital head will do the trick.

“Stefan Smith, who had done digital work for Pete Buttigieg, cited the other day how Travis Scott’s take over of Fortnite and how that was a really creative way to think about it,” Smith told Politico’s Jake Sherman in a video interview, after being asked how she might run the 2020 Democratic convention if she were in charge.

Screenshot: Epic Games

“If we could do that with Joe Biden, you know, Joe Biden and project it against the Grand Canyon, that might be a little bit ambitious, but we could have exclusive musical content from some of the biggest musical artists in the game at this driving eyeballs to the convention so that people watch them.”

Smith was making reference to rapper Travis Scott’s concert inside Fortnite last month, which drew an audience of over 12 million people. Larger than some of the game’s past events, the performance was full of special effects and choreography, including a giant singing avatar of Scott who was occasionally underwater and sometimes on literal fire, reshaping Fortnite’s world like some sort of in-game deity.

It’s not surprising that Democrats might think something similar could be done to pump energy back into a campaign whose most recent notable event was a digital town hall plagued by technical hiccups and glitches. Smith’s remarks were also depressingly reminiscent of that time back in 2016 when then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested someone try to figure out how to use Pokémon Go’s popularity to get people to “Pokémon Go to the polls.”

It’s unclear if anyone is taking Smith’s cringey spitballing seriously at a time when the actual President is suggesting people drink bleach as a pandemic ravages the country. At the very least, ejaculating a giant Biden avatar onto one of the nation’s natural wonders might be a step up from hiding their candidate inside an honest-to-god podcast bunker.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

canada cosplay feature star-wars

Star Wars Cosplayer Thrown To The Ground, Arrested For Carrying 'Plastic Gun'

A restaurant in Lethbridge, Canada last week thought it’d be fun for an employee to stand outside dressed as a Stormtrooper to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4. Instead, the woman in the costume ended up getting the cops called on her and her nose smashed up before being arrested.
alexandria-ocasio-cortez animal-crossing tag-nintendo nintendo-switch politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Visiting Random Animal Crossing Islands [Update]

Politicians aren’t exactly able to go door-to-door meeting folks at the moment, but Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doing the next best thing—or maybe even the better thing—and heading out to meet folks in Animal Crossing instead .

Latest Deals

Trending Articles