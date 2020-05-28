Sony Could Hold A PS5 Conference Next Week

It's all still up in the air, but if you've been waiting for actual gameplay from an actual PlayStation 5, you won't have to wait much longer.

Takashi Mochizuki and Kotaku alumnus Jason Schreier reported for Bloomberg that Sony is planning a virtual conference for its PlayStation 5 that could kick off on June 3 internationally, which would be the early morning of June 4 for Australians. According to the pair, the showcase would largely just be for PS5 games, and not revealing every detail of the hardware itself.

It's not the first talk of an early June reveal for the PS5. GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb added that Sony was looking to hold an event on June 3 as well, but it would save any deep dives and specifics on features for State of Play livestreams later in the year.

"Expect it to focus on what is possible in next-gen games with the PlayStation 5. The company seems aware of the backlash that Microsoft faced for its first Xbox 20/20 event," Grubb reported.

It makes sense for Sony to start making some noise, since the first-party publisher was confirmed as participating in the virtual Summer Game Fest. Sony's been suspiciously quiet about their next-gen console, at least compared to the consistent drum beat of information put out by Microsoft on the Xbox Series X.

Still, what details Sony did have has gotten fans and developers excited, even if Mark Cerny's explanation around backwards compatibility left more than a few confused.

Sony's customised I/O controller for their next-generation SSD has been especially touted as a game-changing innovation, so much so that Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said it would help drive innovation on the PC. The PS5's 3D audio capabilities have flown under the radar a little more, but if the end result is anything like the 3D audio Sony was demoing at CES a couple of years back, that's genuinely exciting.

There's still not an awful lot known about the innovations in the new DualSense 5, either. What does the Create button do that Share could not? How good will the microphone array be? And what about those advanced haptics?

Either way, we won't get the answers to most of those questions next week. Plans could always change, but if Sony adheres to the June 3 date, we're looking at what could be a very, very busy fortnight:

https://twitter.com/JeffGrubb/status/1265641891627798528/photo/1

And that's before you get into all the games that are dropping in June too, like Command & Conquer Remastered, Last of Us 2, Disintegration, Desperados 2, and more.

Better descale your coffee machines, folks.