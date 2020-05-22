PSA: Civilisation VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store Right Now

Saints Row The Third Remastered Still Feels Like A Relic

Screenshot: Firaxis Games, Steam

Everyone likes a good discount, but nothing beats a 100-per cent markdown. Each week, for those who don’t know, the Epic Games Store gives out a free game, no strings attached. All you need is an Epic Games Store account. (OK, fine, so maybe there’s one string.) During the current Mega Sale—a month-long event in which the sticker price of many popular games has been slashed by as much as 75 per cent—the games in question have been some true heavy-hitters. Last week, it was Grand Theft Auto V. This week, it’s Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI.

The 2016 strategy game is, by many accounts, one of the stronger entries in the franchise. The core 4x formula is as present and strong as ever, with some tweaked and refined features (and prettier graphics than Civ V). In addition to an overhaul of both the tech tree and the government and ideology systems, Civ VI introduced a Districts mechanic. The short version: All of your major buildings—barracks, libraries, and the like—exist on their own hexes, rather than stuffed into that city tile. As a result, it feels more like you’re building, well, a civilisation than a series of hexagons.

To snag a copy of Civilisation VI, direct thyself to the Epic Games Store. If you have an account, all you need to do is hit the “Get” button and follow the instructions. You’ll see a checkout page, which might raise alarms, but you’ll note that your total cost is $US0.00 ($0). It’ll stay that price from now until 11:00 a.m. EST on May 28.

It’s worth noting, though, that the free copy of Civ VI doesn’t include any of the well-received expansions, 2018’s Rise and Fall or last year’s Gathering Storm. It also doesn’t include the recently announced New Frontier season pass, which features eight civilizations, nine leaders, and monthly DLC that will drip-feed over the course of this year and next. That’ll run you $US40 ($61).

The Platinum Edition upgrade, which includes both DLCs and six additional Civilisation and Scenario packs, is usually $US80 ($121). Right now, on Epic Games Store, it’s marked down by 50 per cent until June 11.

