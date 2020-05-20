Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Report: Hideo Kojima's Longtime Producer Joins Tencent

Screenshot: Conan

Ken Imaizumi is a longtime collaborator with Hideo Kojima. He produced Metal Gear Solid 4, both Metal Gear Solid V installments, and, most recently, Death Stranding. According to South China Morning Post, he has now joined Tencent as the game arm’s production director. 

Tencent also told the publication that Halo 4 lead designer Scott Warner will lead the company’s gaming studio TiMi Studios in North America. The company also confirmed Imaizumi’s hiring to SCMP.

While still at Konami, Imaizumi got involved on Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance before going on to produce the main title sequences for Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence. He’s been one of Kojima’s closest collaborators and co-founded the latest, independent iteration of Kojima Productions.

Screenshot: Conan

Imaizumi also made a funny appearance during Conan O’Brien’s visit to Kojima Productions during the making of Death Stranding (that’s Imaizumi on the left).

Website VGC first reported last November that Imaizumi had left Kojima Productions. 

Japanese websites also noticed that Imaizumi had removed the Kojima Productions from his Twitter account.

Screenshot: Ken1555

According to Hachima, this screen shot is from November 28, 2019.

Screenshot: Ken1555

This one is from May 19, 2020.

Kotaku reached out to Imaizumi for comment but did not hear back prior to publication. 

 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature

Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The humble JB Hi-Fi review. You’ve seen them in-stores, you’ve seen them go viral on social media. Sometimes they’re straight down the line, others are satirical or flat out hilarious. Every once in a while they absolutely hit the nail on the head. We spoke to numerous JB Hi-Fi ‘reviewers’. The men and women making you laugh to figure out the rules, regulations and weird little secrets behind the infamous JB Hi-Fi review. These are the confessions of JB Hi-Fi reviewers.
discount epic epic-games-store refund sale steam

Epic Games Store Apparently Offers Partial Refunds If A Game You Bought Goes On Sale

Have you ever bought a game digitally only for it to go on sale just a few days later? Annoying, right? Epic Games Store is reportedly streamlining the process of returning and repurchasing a game—so the buyer can take advantage of a late-breaking discount—with a new automated system, which appears to have been rolled out without the usual fanfare.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles