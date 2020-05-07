RIP EVA-01

You've no doubt seen countless lists of the best video games set in the Star Wars universe today. Boring. I'd like to try something a little different and tell you what the best Star Wars video game is.
Variety are reporting today that Cate Blanchett “is in talks to star as Lilith in Lionsgate’s ‘Borderlands,’ an adaptation of the popular video game”. This is sad and terrible news.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink