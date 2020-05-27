The PlayStation Store Has Bargains On DayZ, The Sims 4, Borderlands 3 And More

Skyrim Grandma Is Taking A Break Because Of Internet Arseholes

Fans Remember Hana Kimura As Terrace House Episodes Are Suspended In Japan

Silent Hill Returns As Dead By Daylight Expansion

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

The next major Dead by Daylight expansion will feature content based on the iconic Silent Hill franchise.

Starting in June, players of the asymmetric, competitive horror game will be able to control the series’ ostensible mascot Pyramid Head (otherwise referred to as “The Executioner”) and Silent Hill 3 protagonist Cheryl Mason (also known as Heather Mason). There’s also a new map based on Midwich Elementary School from the original Silent Hill. This expansion is currently playable in the public test build ahead of its official launch next month.

Like many of Konami’s properties, Silent Hill has been frustratingly absent for years… well, unless you count the recent Silent Hill: Escape pachinko machine. What was once a foundational part of the survival horror genre, rivaling even Resident Evil in both popularity and critical praise, has since languished in development purgatory.

The most recent attempt at reviving the franchise came with Silent Hills, a promising venture that would have seen then-Konami employee Hideo Kojima partner with movie director Guillermo del Toro, manga artist Junji Ito, and actor Norman Reedus. While the group eventually collaborated on Death Stranding, the release of the P.T. preview in 2014, Silent Hills’ cancellation, and the resulting drama leading up to Kojima’s split from Konami have left fans wondering what could have been.

Dead by Daylight is, by all accounts, a pretty neat game. But this expansion is certainly not the return to form that Silent Hill fans have been demanding for years. At least it’s not another slot machine, I guess.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature skyrim skyrim-grandma youtube

Skyrim Grandma Is Taking A Break Because Of Internet Arseholes

Skyrim Grandma, aka Shirley Curry, is one of the most pure, honest and wholesome video game streamers around. It is absolutely heart-breaking to learn, then, that she’s had to make a new video specifically for the people who cannot stop upsetting her.
au kmart target

Target To Close, Rebrand At Least 122 Stores In Australia

The Target retail brand is set to almost vanish in Australia, with parent company Wesfarmers announcing that up to 167 Target stores would either be re-branded to Kmart or closed down entirely.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles