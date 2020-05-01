Somewhere, Out There, Is A Timeline Where These Nintendo Games Exist

It is time, as it is around this time every year, for Japanese game store Meteor to hold their Famicase exhibition, where artists from all around the world are invited to create cartridge art for non-existent video games.

This is one of my favourite parts of this job, because I’ve somehow managed to write this post every year for the last 13 years, and every time it just makes me so happy, because these carts are all funny and beautiful and amazing.

About the only downside this year is that, because of all this, there won’t be an actual in-store exhibition, so the only way anyone (and not just you guys) will get to see these cartridges is in Meteor’s online gallery.

I’ve included some of my faves below, but you can check out the whole gallery at Meteor’s site.