Redacted Cyberpunk 2077 Classification Report Contains Dildos, Decapitations, Implied Sexual Assault And More

Hackers Are Likely Responsible For The Last Of Us 2 Leak

Aussie Esports Players Charged Over Counter-Strike Match Fixing

SonicFox Got Not One But Two New Fursuits

Photo: Yami

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean has made a name for themselves as a fighting game great. Back in 2018, Kotaku first profiled the competitor who has become famous for their excellent play and their now iconic fursuit. SonicFox is adding not one but two new suits to their line-up of fur-covered wear.

As Inven Global reports, full-time fursuit designer Yami has revealed the new fursuits. The revamped iconic blue suit is joined by a new red and black one. Both turned out really well!

Both also have an array of features.

Taking the blue suit for a spin:

Yami tells Inven that he worked on the first SonicFox suit, but took a fresh approach for these latest ones.

“We wanted to go with a different style, so we had a lot of trials and errors, refining the work to get right where we wanted,” Yami told Inven. “All in all, it was a great way to showcase improvement since I made the last suit of theirs.”

For more, follow Yami and SonicFox on Twitter.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

battlefront disney-infinity knights-of-the-old-republic kotor lucasarts star-wars the-force-unleashed the-old-republic the-phantom-menace

Every Star Wars Game Ever, From Worst to Best

It turns out that Star Wars is a popular franchise on which to base a video game. This might be something to do with the fact that you can stick the name Star Wars on pretty much any old rubbish and it will still sell like hotcakes. Hello Kinect Star Wars, I’m looking at you.
conspiracy-theories coronavirus covid-19 dr-disrespect feature streaming twitch

Dr Disrespect's Shtick Takes A Dangerous Turn Into Spreading Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

During a stream today, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, whose 4 million followers make him one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, shared two pieces of widely debunked coronavirus-related media with his viewers. Many viewers reacted with shock and disappointment. Others cheered him on. He never dropped his facade—never removed his trademark wig or sunglasses—but he seemed quite serious.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles