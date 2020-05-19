Sony Is Releasing A Last Of Us II PS4 Pro And It Looks Extremely Lowkey

The Many Things We've Learned About Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Screenshot: Sony

Tied to the upcoming release of The Last of Us Part II in June, Sony is releasing a Last of Us-themed PS4 Pro with some special engravings on the top.

A lot of times limited-edition consoles can be over the top. I love Spider-Man, but I don’t necessarily love the idea of having a Spider-Man PS4 Pro in fire truck red starring me down from my living room media cabinet. The Last of Us II PS4 Pro announced today is more chill with Ellie’s moth and fern tattoo on the top in a simple matte black.

Screenshot: Sony

Having “The Last of Us Part II” in all caps plastered across the front is less elegant. Maybe next time Sony could take a page out of Nintendo’s book and leave the words behind.

Screenshot: Sony

While I’d caution against picking up a PS4 Pro this close to the launch of the PS5, Sony is fortunately selling the controller separately. Also a Last of Us headset. And a 2TB Last of Us hard rive. And even Last of Us beer.

Apparently Boulevard Brewing Company in Missouri is making a special IPA pegged to the game’s release. Unfortunately it doesn’t come with the PS4 Pro bundle.Sony

Trending Stories Right Now

before-you-start feature grand-theft-auto gta gta-v

Tips For Playing GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is a very good game. It's also really large and complex. Tons of things to do. Many sights to see. Lots of options. Think of it as a vacation. Can we give you some advice? Here are some tips for getting the most of out of GTA V. No spoilers, just some tips to make your play time as pleasant as possible.
apple area-f2 feature google lawsuit rainbow-six-siege ubisoft

Ubisoft Sues Google And Apple Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone [Update]

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Area F2, a free-to-play shooter on the Google Play and Apple App Store that appears to be a clone of their successful game, Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is now suing to remove the game from the popular mobile app marketplaces.

