Spider-Man, Please Leave My Store

This week on Snapshots cool looking cars, a scary demon, pretty flowers in Animal Crossing, a neon green lightsaber and Spider-Man ruins a music store.

Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: @Craig25392, Twitter)

Doom Eternal (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Matt McCann, Email)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @Joshc_vp, Twitter)

Resident Evil 3 (Screenshot: @RDNA_2, Twitter)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: @Yggdrazilla, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @PeteyReilly, Twitter)

“Thank you for saving us, but maybe next time you can NOT get webbing all over my merch?”

