Spider-Man, Please Leave My Store

Screenshot: @Photomodeaddict, Twitter

This week on Snapshots cool looking cars, a scary demon, pretty flowers in Animal Crossing, a neon green lightsaber and Spider-Man ruins a music store.

Driveclub (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @_Game_Screen, Twitter)
Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: @Craig25392, Twitter)
Doom Eternal (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Matt McCann, Email)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @Joshc_vp, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @RobbyRose69, Twitter)
Resident Evil 3 (Screenshot: @RDNA_2, Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: @Yggdrazilla, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @PeteyReilly, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @Photomodeaddict, Twitter)

“Thank you for saving us, but maybe next time you can NOT get webbing all over my merch?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

